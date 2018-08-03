12-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from Reagan National Airport found safe

ARLINGTON, Va. – JinJing Ma, the 12-year-old girl who was believed to be abducted from Reagan National Airport in Arlington Thursday, has been found safe, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

#AMBERAlert SAFELY #RECOVERED! 12-year-old JinJing Ma missing from @reagan_airport in Arlington, #Virgina has been found safe! Thank you for sharing her poster, without your help we wouldn't be able to bring you this fantastic news! pic.twitter.com/hxIfqSvB45 — NCMEC (@MissingKids) August 3, 2018

According to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, JinJing was found in Queens, New York, Friday. She was in the custody of her parents.

Airports Authority Police Chief David Huchler issued the following statement on the situation:

This is a great example of the work that can be accomplished when the community and law enforcement come together to achieve a common goal. We are grateful that JinJing is safe and with family. Our goal was to locate her to ensure she was safe and unharmed, and we accomplished that goal. I’m proud of our Airports Authority detectives’ excellent work in this case and grateful that we are part of such a capable law enforcement community.

In the original AMBER Alert issued Thursday, State Police said Jinjing was visiting the U.S. from China with a tour group. She received her passport just before checking in and left the group, meeting up with an unknown middle-aged Asian woman who helped the child change her clothes. Authorities said they then walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of camera view.

The FBI is now leading the investigation.

