AMBER Alert issued after 12-year-old girl abducted from Arlington airport

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an AMBER Alert Thursday on behalf of the Metro Washington Airport Authority for a child abduction that happened at the Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington on August 2.

Authorities say the abducted child, 12-year-old JinJing Ma, was last seen leaving the airport on August 2 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

JinJing is described as an Asian girl who has black hair, brown eyes, is 4’1″ tall and weighs 90 pounds. She is believed to have been abducted by an unknown Asian woman who is approximately 40 years old, has black hair and was last seen wearing a black dress.

State Police say JinJing was visiting the U.S. from China with a tour group. She received her passport just before checking in and left the group, meeting up with an unknown middle-aged Asian woman who helped the child change her clothes. Authorities say they then walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of camera view.

A witness said he may have seen the same woman in New York City meet up with the victim and hand her food.

For more information, contact the Metro Washington Airport Authority at (703) 417-2400 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.

