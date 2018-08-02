Virginia Beach named safest metro city in US

Virginia Beach was named the top safest metropolitan city in the United States, according to a recent list published by SafeWise.

The list cites the Resort City’s low crime rates as a selling point: in 2017, there were fewer than two violent crimes per 1,000 residents, with a population of 453,017 living in the city.

It also mentions Virginia Beach’s police force, saying their lip sync challenge video proves that they “take their jobs seriously, but that doesn’t mean they don’t know how to have fun.”

According to SafeWise, the overall crime rate in the thirty largest cities in the U.S. declined by 2.1 percent in 2017. The declining crime rate may explain Virginia Beach’s rise from third safest in 2017 to first in 2018.

Other entries on the list included cities in California, Hawaii and Arizona.