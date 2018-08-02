Suspect killed in Virginia I-95 shootout was considered ‘Public Enemy Number One’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. - The man New Haven, Connecticut investigators considered "Public Enemy Number One" may have been killed 300 miles away in Virginia.

One person died and a second person was taken to the hospital after a police pursuit on Interstate 95 ended in a crash and gunfire Wednesday morning.

The man killed during the incident has been identified as Tramaine Marquese Poole, 41, New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell told the New Haven Register.

Detectives from the New Haven Police Major Crimes Division left for Virginia shortly after the shooting, according to a press release.

Campbell said Poole was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Tyekqua Nesbitt who was shot to death in front of her two children in New Haven, Connecticut on May 31.

"Anyone who has a heart, anyone who trusts and believes in god please help us," Nesbitt's twin sister Tashuana Nesbitt said shortly after the murder. "Please help us find this man. We can`t sleep at a night. My niece and nephew`s life has been turned upside down. We need your help."

Detectives then set off a nationwide manhunt for the suspect who was considered armed and dangerous.

WTNH reported that investigators in New Haven considered the man "Public Enemy Number One" based on the threat he potentially posed to the public.

Poole was also wanted in New Haven for the first-degree shooting assault of his wife on May 7.

The suspect is also a convicted felon who has several drug and gun convictions as well as accessory to assault with serious injury, according to online records.

A $30,000 reward was offered by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force and States Attorney’s office to anyone who had information on Poole.

Late Wednesday night, Nesbitt's family reacted to the news upon hearing the news that Poole may have been killed in Virginia.

"She was my rock. You can`t break a rock. Our birthday is coming up in 28 days," Tashuana Nesbitt said.

The Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond is working to positively identify the man who was killed although police released the name they believe to be the suspect.