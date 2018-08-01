Suspect and police K9 killed in Sussex Co. shootout after I-95 chase

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – One person has died and a second person was taken to the hospital after a police pursuit on Interstate 95 ended in a crash and gunfire, according to multiple law enforcement sources and CBS 6.

The man killed during the incident has been identified as Tramaine Marquese Poole, 41, according to New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell.

Campbell says Poole was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Tyekqua Nesbitt who was shot to death inside her car in New Haven, Connecticut on May 31.

Shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle as officers with the State Police Drug Interdiction Task Force initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 95 south of Sussex County, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Virginia State Police initiated the stop because the suspect vehicle allegedly came back as stolen from Connecticut.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually exited Interstate 95 north at Exit 24.

Once off the interstate, more shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle toward police. This is when bullets from the suspect’s gun pierced the trooper’s vehicle, striking a K9 toppers passenger window and struck a state police canine riding in the back seat, added Anaya.

The situation ended with a crash near the intersection of Bell Road and Loco School Road in Yale, Virginia, and Poole was killed in a shootout with Virginia State Police, according to Anaya.

No Virginia State Police troopers were hurt in the incident.

The incident began at 8:18 a.m., according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.

A female passenger in the suspect vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Three troopers have been put on administrative leave as part of state police policy regarding an officer-involved shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident.