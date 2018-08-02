Meeting Lady Justice, the Virginia Beach Police Department’s newest police horse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - ... and 'Justice' for all!

On Thursday, visitors got the chance to meet Lady Justice, the newest horse at the Virginia Beach Police Department. Born on June 29, the foal was on display with her mother, Dutchess, a 13-year-old Clydesdale who has been with the department's Mounted Patrol Unit since October 2017.

News 3 photojournalist Michael Woodward stopped by to learn more about the newborn.

Dutchess' human partner, Officer John Jordan, said they didn't know she was pregnant when they purchased her from a longtime supporter. He said they've never had a horse born on the property in the entire history of the unit.

Although it was very new for them, they have an abundance of outside resources and are in touch with a number of organizations to help make sure mom and baby were well cared for.

Including Lady Justice, the Mounted Patrol Unit now has 13 horses.

Officer Jordan said they'll start training with Lady Justice once they're done weaning her off Dutchess. He said the foal will receive exactly the same training the other horses get with the exception of riding her.

Sergeant Mary Jo Crooke said the unit will have to find Lady Justice a companion - such as a miniature pony, a Shetland horse or even a goat - that is her size so they'll grow up together.

"It's good for the department, I think it's good for the unit, and I think it's good for the public," Sergeant Crooke said.

Officer Jordan mentioned they're hoping to make Lady Justice into one of the best police horses the department has ever had.