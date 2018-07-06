‘Justice’ for all: Virginia Beach Police horse welcomes foal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department’s beloved police horse has a new bundle of joy!

On Friday, June 29 at 7:30 a.m., the department announced its horse Dutchess gave birth to an adorable baby girl. The 13-year-old Clydesdale has been with VBPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit since October 2017.

Longtime supporter Jim Custer made a donation to Mounted Patrol that made it possible for the department to purchase Dutchess from Virginia Sport Horses. Her human partner is Officer J. Jordan, who has trained her and been her rider since she’s been part of the team.

The department said its officers made the extra effort to “fatten [Dutchess] up” because she was fairly thin when she came to them. She started to gain weight, and as a surprise to everyone, she was eating for two!

The Mounted Patrol Unit fittingly named the baby “Lady Justice.” She and mom are happy and healthy, and Dutchess is keeping a close eye on her.

To give the new family the quiet time they need to bond, the Mounted Patrol facility will be temporarily closed to the public. Doing so will also help keep a germ-free, healthy environment for the foal.