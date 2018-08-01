Redskins Training Camp: Day 7

RICHMOND, Va. – Rain, rain, go away.

The fields the Redskins use to practice twice-a-day on have been decimated by water from rain showers throughout the duration of camp.

The team plans to practice at 9:45a.m. and walkthrough in the afternoon at 4:40p.m.

With rain forecasted for the rest of the week, practices might be impacted, and he’s no meteorologist, but head coach Jay Gruden is keeping his eye on the sky.

“You know, I have to try to gauge how much rain there’s going to be because I don’t know how much we’re going to get through when you have to walkthrough when it’s pouring down rain,” Gruden said.

“We might go to a gym or something like that, but even that gets congested. So, like the other day we just took that walkthrough period and had extended meeting time, which was really good for the guys to just sit down and catch up on all the practice film and preview some other things that we’re going to see.”

