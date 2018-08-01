Chesapeake’s DeAngelo Hall announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons

RICHMOND, Va. – Chesapeake’s DeAngelo Hall announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday at Redskins Training Camp.

Effective immediately he is done with NFL football.

Hall is a Chesapeake native (Deep Creek High School) and former Virginia Tech standout. He told reporters his playing days were over in May.

Hall, the eighth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, played 14 NFL seasons and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He’s been with the Redskins since 2008.

In 14 seasons, Hall played in 171 games – recording 43 interceptions. However, injuries limited the defensive back to just 22 games the last four seasons.