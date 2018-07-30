Sheraton Norfolk Waterside finishes extensive property renovation

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s only waterfront hotel, the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside, is currently putting the finishing touches on its multi-million-dollar renovation.

The new design is inspired by the Elizabeth River as well as Norfolk’s naval heritage, according to a press release by the hotel, and will be on display in its newly-updated guest rooms. In addition to the decor changes, the hotel will be opening a new restaurant, Waterside Seafood Company, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Renovations for the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside began in January 2017 as part of a revitalization effort along Waterside Drive, which has included renovations for the Hilton Norfolk and the Waterside District building.

The Sheraton Norfolk Waterside originally opened in 1976.

