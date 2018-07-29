Redskins Training Camp: Day 4

RICHMOND, Va. – Grind mode is in full effect for the Redskins.

First-round draft pick Daron Payne will have to watch from the sidelines the next two-three weeks with an ankle injury he suffered on day two of camp. ‘Skins bench boss Jay Gruden isn’t too concerned with Payne missing extended time.

“He’s in great shape he’s big, strong, physical. He will probably get stronger in his two weeks of working out so he’s in great shape so it’s not a big deal,” Gruden said.

With the heat and humidity, and a few injuries already occurring, Gruden is adjusting the daily plan to ensure he doesn’t have another large number of players on the injured reserve.

“We have a lot of guys with I-Vs, you know, the big thing is hydration, and their diet, and their sleep, and all that stuff plays a part into it. And, I’ve got to make sure we take some time off and we make sure get them plenty of water during practice, after practice, before practice, all that stuff. I’ve got a pretty good gauge and monitoring how we’re doing and how they’re doing without trying to – you know, we still need to practice, so there is this fine line that we talk about all the time so it’s kind of my job.”