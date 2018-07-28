Redskins first-round draft pick Daron Payne sidelined for 2-3 weeks with ankle injury

RICHMOND, Va. – When the Redskins take the field August 9th against the New England Patriots, first-round draft pick Daron Payne might be on the sidelines watching.

Saturday, before the morning practice at training camp, head coach Jay Gruden announced that Payne will miss two to three weeks with an ankle injury he suffered during the prior day.

“He’ll be in a boot for about a week or so, we expect him back in about two to three weeks,” Gruden said.

The 6-foot-3, 319 pound defensive lineman was getting reps in practice with the first team defense. Three weeks might be a lot of time to miss for a rookie, but Gruden has no worries about Payne.

“He’s in great shape. Big, strong, physical. He’ll probably get stronger in his two weeks working out. He’s in great shape, so it’s not a big deal.”