Norfolk Police turn up at UniverSoul Circus show

Posted 9:57 pm, July 27, 2018, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Never one to turn down a challenge, the Norfolk Police Department has found itself in the spotlight once again!

Some of its officers attended the UniverSoul Circus show Friday night and got down – or turned up –  on the dance floor, making their way through a Soul Train line on stage. The circus is famous for its interactive shows, during which they frequently involve audience members.

Some of the officers from the department’s nationally-recognized viral lip sync challenge video were in attendance.

News 3’s Blaine Stewart was a guest ringleader at the show, which is in town until August 5.