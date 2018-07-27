Norfolk Police turn up at UniverSoul Circus show

NORFOLK, Va. – Never one to turn down a challenge, the Norfolk Police Department has found itself in the spotlight once again!

Some of its officers attended the UniverSoul Circus show Friday night and got down – or turned up – on the dance floor, making their way through a Soul Train line on stage. The circus is famous for its interactive shows, during which they frequently involve audience members.

As you know #NorfolkPD never turns down a challenge especially when it comes to dancing! Thank you @UniverSoulCirc for a great night filled with popcorn, cotton candy, clowns, and of course…..Norfolk’s Finest 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0rynuGwqyc — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 28, 2018

Some of the officers from the department’s nationally-recognized viral lip sync challenge video were in attendance.

Thanks to the @UniverSoulCirc for having us out tonight. Great fun, great people, and a great circus all under the #BigTop. What more could you ask for? pic.twitter.com/m6YM2EC7cx — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 27, 2018

News 3’s Blaine Stewart was a guest ringleader at the show, which is in town until August 5.