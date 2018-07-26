× Suffolk hosts active shooter training

SUFFOLK, Va. – School officials, paramedics, and law enforcement are training on how to handle an active shooter situation.

The drill is being held at Kings Fork High School on Thursday afternoon.

The training comes as school divisions across the country and state are working to address school safety following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida earlier this year.

Earlier this month, a panel made recommendations on how to improve school safety in Virginia Beach.

