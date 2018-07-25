× Virginia church youth leader facing child sexual abuse charges faces judge

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. – A former youth leader accused of child sexual abuse is set to have a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

36-year-old Kenneth Scott Marshall was arrested earlier this month following a month-long investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy.

The two charges Marshall faces are Aggravated Sexual Battery of a minor through the use of mental incapacity or physical helplessness and Forcible Sodomy of a minor through the use of mental incapacity or physical helplessness.

Marshall worked as a volunteer youth leader at Cornerstone Church until June, when the church says it let him go after learning of the allegations.

Marshall is currently in the Middle Peninsula Regional Jail. His bond hearing is set for 9:30 a.m.

