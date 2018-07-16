Mathews Co. church youth leader indicted on child sexual abuse charges

MATHEWS CO., Va. – After a month-long sexual abuse investigation, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office indicted a local church youth leader Monday on charges of the sexual abuse of a teenager.

In June, investigators with the sheriff’s office became aware of an incident involving a 15-year-old boy. Numerous interviews were conducted during the course of the investigation, and evidence was collected to support the allegations.

Evidence was uncovered on July 13 and presented to a grand jury Monday, which resulted in two indictments.

36-year-old Kenneth Scott Marshall of Mathews, Virginia, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Main Street. Authorities indicted Marshall on charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery of a minor through the use of mental incapacity or physical helplessness and Forcible Sodomy of a minor through the use of mental incapacity or physical helplessness.

Marshall is currently being held in the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center without bond.

