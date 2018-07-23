2 sentenced for Chesapeake hit and run incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two from Chesapeake were found guilty in court Monday for charges stemming from a hit and run incident that happened in April 2018.

According to officials, co-defendants April Brezler, 43, and Ryan Styron, 26, both faced charges for the incident.

Styron will serve a total of 3-months in jail with 2-years of unsupervised probation, while Brezler will just have to serve 1-year of unsupervised probation.

Styron was found guilty on 4-counts of Hit & Run and one count of Obstruction of Justice. Brezler was found guilty of one count of making a False Statement.

Dispatchers say they received calls reporting a crash on Cherrytree Lane at 2:41 a.m. in early April. Officers responded and found three vehicles and one mailbox had been hit by a vehicle and the suspects had fled the scene.

A short time later, officers encountered a suspicious man and woman in the area of Bainbridge Boulevard at the Route 17 overpass. They would later be identified as Styron and Brezler after being taken into custody.

Officers determined they were the ones responsible for the hit and run incidents in the Dominion Lakes neighborhood.