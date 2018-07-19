× With six motorcycle deaths in 2018, Virginia Beach reaches last year’s total

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three crashes. Four deaths.

Last week was a deadly one for motorcyclists in the Resort City, so much so that according to police, the city has already reached 2017’s total in motorcycle fatalities: six.

It started July 10 with a crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard and Wexford Drive that left a 36-year-old woman dead. On July 12, police say a two died when a motorcycle that was racing another car collided with a moped on Dam Neck Road. The next day, police say a 26-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on the Lesner Bridge.

Hampton and Chesapeake also saw fatal motorcycle crashes this month.

AAA Tidewater says it’s not unusual for a large amount of fatal motorcycle crashes to occur in the summer months; they accounted for around 40 percent of total fatalities in 2016 and 2017.

AAA wants to remind motorcyclists that speed and alcohol can be dangerous when mixed with riding and also warns other drivers to avoid road rage and be considerate on the road:

Be extra cautious on weekends, when more motorcyclists take to the road.

Provide motorcyclists adequate room to maneuver. Follow at least five to six seconds behind them.

Allow extra maneuvering room in areas with potholes, pavement transitions and railroad crossings. Motorcyclists may need to slow down, stop or adjust their lane position.

Never try to share a lane with a motorcycle. Motorcycles have the same right to lanes as any other vehicle.

If a motorcycle is nearby, check your mirrors carefully before changing lanes. Motorcycles may be in your blind spots or difficult to see because of their smaller size.

There is some good news: Virginia Beach Police say so far this year they’ve investigated 53 motorcycle-involved crashes, which is down from 74 during the same period in 2017.