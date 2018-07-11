× One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Va. — One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle late Tuesday night on Virginia Beach Boulevard and Wexford Drive.

Police say a motorcyclist was westbound on Virginia Beach Boulevard when they hit a vehicle attempting to make a left turn on to Wexford Drive.

The impact overturned the vehicle.

The motorcyclist died before they could be taken to the hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle were rushed to the hospital and may not survive.