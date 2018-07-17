Don’t worry Build-A-Bear fans, your child can still pay their age with this new birthday offer

Earlier this month Build-A-Bear featured ‘pay your age day’ and the response was overwhelming. The one-day deal day was set to kick off a new everyday celebration of birthdays.

Lines wrapped through shopping malls around the nation and as a result the company closed lines early afternoon on July 12.

Build-A-Bear released a statement apologizing for the inconvenience and said “Based on the information available to us before the day began, we could not have predicted this reaction to our Pay Your Age Day event. We understand that many Guests were turned away as, due to safety concerns created by the crowds, authorities in certain locations closed Build-A-Bear stores and, in other locations, we were forced to limit the line. Unfortunately, given these circumstances, we were unable to serve all of our Guests for the Pay Your Age Day event.”

Have no fear deal seekers, the company has started their new promotion. Parents have a way to let their child enjoy the discounted prices and it is once a year for their birthday!

The company posted the promotion called “Count your Candles.” Children get to pay the age they are turning any day during their birthday month.

The regular price of the promotion was previously $14 but now kids will get a happy birthday bear priced based on their age.

The Count Your Candles offer is available in stores only to Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members. If you are not a Bonus Club member Build-A-Bear said it is free and easy to join.

