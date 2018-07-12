Build-A-Bear closes lines nationwide after crowds gather for ‘pay your age day’

Build-A-Bear locations nationwide have closed lines for participants of ‘pay your age day’.

The company posted on their website saying, “Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

News 3 stopped by the Lynnhaven Mall location Thursday morning and the line was snaked through the mall and wrapped around the building outside.

The promotion offered all store guests a new bear friend for the exact cost of their age. The younger the guest, the cheaper the bear!