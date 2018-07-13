It’s on: Virginia Beach, Hampton Police accept Norfolk’s lip sync challenge request

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Now it’s on!

The departments that were called upon to throw their hats into the lip sync battle ring have officially accepted the Norfolk Police Department’s challenge.

In a video posted to VBPD’s official Twitter account Friday, two officers are seen lounging on the beach while they discuss NPD’s massively viral video.

“Did you hear about that little video that Norfolk PD posted?” one asked.

“Yeah. You mean that lip sync thing that everybody’s talking about?” the other officer responded.

After acknowledging that Norfolk Police challenged them, the two officers look at each other before turning to the camera, telling viewers – and their Norfolk colleagues – challenge accepted!

The Seattle Police Department, who was directly challenged by NPD, and the Hampton Police Division, who responded to requests from the community, said they’re currently putting something together:

OK, @NorfolkPD. It's on. We don't want to make an unruly mess of this video, so we will take some time to put it together. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 11, 2018

We see everybody challenging us. 👀 We’re about to drop the most 🔥 lip sync challenge of the summer. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 11, 2018

Though it hasn’t been confirmed exactly what song Seattle Police have chosen, clues from their tweet point to a possible selection from Seattle rapper Macklemore, whose sophomore album with producer Ryan Lewis is titled “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made.”

The lip sync challenge is the hottest trend sweeping police departments across the country, and it looks like everyone wants to join in on the fun.

Seeing that NPD’s video, in which they lip sync to “Uptown Funk,” has almost 50 million views, they have some big shoes to fill!