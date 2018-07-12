Virginia Beach craft beer shop takes a page from Build-A-Bear, mixes up pay your age day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – They are back at it again, Mix it Up Virginia Beach has unique events frequently but Thursday they posted a clever event!

Mix it Up is taking a page from Build-A-Bear’s ‘pay your age day’ and they are offering the same, only with a twist.

Since people old enough to enjoy this promotion are 21 or older, they get to pay a decimal of their age per pint of beer on Thursday.

If you are 21, you pay $2.10 per pint, and so on.

The offer starts at 3 p.m. the store posted on Instagram.

The event was posted after Build-A-Bear announced lines were closed nationwide because of large crowds and long lines.