Former TCC student accused of pulling gun on professor sentenced to 10 years in prison after guilty plea

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The man who was accused of pulling a gun on a Tidewater Community College professor last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, 38-year-old Jarod Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to a total of 89 years, 42 months and 16 days in prison. All but 10 years was suspended.

Jones, who is said to be a former TCC student, is accused of threatening a female professor with a gun inside a bathroom on the school’s Virginia Beach campus in June 2017.

Officials said the professor was screaming and suspect got away, causing the school to go on lockdown. Jones was caught a few days later.

Jones was facing several charges including abduction and possession of a firearm. News 3’s Rachael Cardin reported in August 2017 that the professor involved in the incident has requested protective orders against Jones.

In December, a judge reduced Jones’ charges, leaving him with a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of failing to register as a sex offender, and driving on a suspended operator’s license.

The last few times Jones was before a city judge, he said the government was out to get him; the judge called him combative.

Jones has been held in isolation at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

