Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Detectives in Virginia Beach say six people were shot early Thursday morning on Atlantic Avenue at the oceanfront.

Police say all six victims are expected to survive.

Four people have been detained.

This incident was after another violent night as two people were shot at the Oceanfront overnight Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police ask if you have any information to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.