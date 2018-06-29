10-year-old shot at birthday party in Newport News out of hospital & doing well

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 10-year-old boy was the innocent victim of gun violence in early June.

The night of the shooting Malachi Smith was at a birthday party when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital with a life threatening injury, police said.

Smith’s story took a turn though, police have been keeping up with him and said they are very excited to see that he is out of the hospital and doing well!

Family friends previously told News 3 gun violence has to stop. “They’re killing our future; that’s about what I can say,” said family friend Samantha Baines. “They’re killing our children. I have three children of my own. My son being in the Cub Scouts with Malachi, he of course had nightmares that night.”

On Thursday a few officers and K-9 Taz stopped by to visit Smith and they dropped off gifts to wish him well in his continued recovery.