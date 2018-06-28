Man accused of stealing tip jar meant for pregnant woman in Chesapeake charged

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police were looking for a suspect after a tip jar was stolen from a restaurant in early June.

It happened at Pirate’s Cove restaurant around 4 p.m. when surveillance footage showed a man holding a to-go menu at the host stand. He put it down and then quickly grabbed the tip jar and ran out.

Owner John Tillery previously told News 3 the tips amounted to $35-$40 and were for a hostess who is pregnant.

“She works very hard, she buses tables during the day, also does to-go orders, answers the phone,” said Tillery of the hostess who lost the money. “She`s also pregnant so every dollar counts for her.”

James Stephens has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police said he was charged with petite larceny.