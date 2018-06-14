Caught on camera: Man swipes tip jar from Chesapeake restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are looking for a man after he was caught on surveillance stealing a tip jar.

It happened at Pirate's Cove restaurant on Battlefield Blvd. around 4 p.m. Thursday.

In the surveillance, the man is seen holding a to-go menu at the host stand before he put it down, quickly grabbed the tip jar and ran out.

Owner John Tillery says the tips amounted to $35-$40 and were for a hostess who is pregnant. He tells News 3 while wait staff receives tips for their tables, the host staff tip jar comes from to-go orders.

"She works very hard, she busses tables during the day, also does to-go orders, answers the phone," said Tillery of the hostess who lost the money. "She`s also pregnant so every dollar counts for her."

In addition to calling police, the restaurant posted the surveillance video to Facebook where it was quickly shared hundreds of times.