× Inmates in deadly Pasquotank prison attack to appear in court Thursday

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – Four Pasquotank Correctional Institute inmates charged in a brutal and deadly prison attack are expected to go before a judge Thursday morning.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Mikel Brady, 28, Wisezah Buckman, 29, Seth J. Frazier, 33, and Jonathan M. Monk, 30.

Thursday, they’re scheduled to have a preliminary hearing.

A judge will determine if there’s enough evidence for a trial.

The inmates are all facing first degree murder charges.

They’re accused of killing four employees during a prison escape attempt back in October.

The incident occurred Thursday, October 12 around 3 p.m. when officials say inmates started a fire around 3 p.m. in the facility’s Specialty Sewing Plant, where about 30 inmates work producing embroidered logo items, safety vests and other sewn items. After the fire was set, several inmates unsuccessfully attempted to escape.

The attack was so intense, some employees locked themselves inside offices.

According to court documents, the prisoners were attacking workers with hammers and screw drivers.

The men are also facing charges of felony riot and burning a public building.