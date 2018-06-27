Virginia Beach Police say body found during search for missing 22-year-old

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police said a body was found while a search was going on for missing 22-year-old Denise Martin.

Around 9 a.m., investigators conducted an area search in the Redmill area related to the active missing person’s case of Martin.

During the search, one of the search teams located a deceased person along the wooded area of the 2500 block of Edgehill Avenue, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to determine the identity of the body as well as the cause of death.