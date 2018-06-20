Virginia Beach Police searching for 22-year-old woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for 22-year-old Denise Martin.

Family members reported Martin missing around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, police said.

There is no information on if she is missing or considered a runaway at this time.

Family and friends are also organizing in the Red Mill area of Virginia Beach to look for Martin.

A family friend posted on Facebook with what he says are pictures of Martin and said her phone and car were left at her home along with her wallet.

If you have any information that can help police call 757-385-4141.