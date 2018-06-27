New Piggly Wiggly in Newport News flooded with shoppers on opening day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Piggly Wiggly in the Southeast section of the city off Jefferson Avenue is now open for business.

There were long check out lines and crowded aisles on Wednesday.

Piggly Wiggly is filling the space vacated by Jim's Local Market earlier this year.

Customers inside the store told News 3 that they're relived the area is no longer a food desert.

"I'm glad that they hired about 40-50% of the people that they hired right here from this area, so that's very positive as well," said Charlie Bell. "So it brings some money and some jobs."

However, some shoppers felt the cost of groceries inside are expensive.

"They need to come down on the prices and realize that these people are on fixed income," said Annie Clark. "Most of the people that come down here are on food stamps and we can't afford to buy this food; it's too high. It's nice, but it's too high."

Clark mentioned that the high costs of groceries is one reason why Jim's Local Market closed and hopes it doesn't happen to Piggly Wiggly.

Customers said the new store has been a godsend to those without a car in the area.