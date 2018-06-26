Police arrest man accused of exposing himself at Virginia Beach shopping center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been arrested, accused of exposing himself at the Landstown Shopping Center.

Authorities previously said the suspect, seen sitting in a vehicle, would summon women passing by to “ask for directions.” Officials said when the victim approached the vehicle, the suspect exposed himself while performing a sexual act.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Imani Immanuel Smith of Virginia Beach. He was identified when several people called police to report similar incidents after news coverage.

He is facing total of 10 charges, six counts of indecent exposure and four counts of masturbation or simulated in public, police said.