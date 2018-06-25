Virginia Beach jury to determine sentence for convicted murderer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Jurors selected to serve on the Joseph Merlino murder trial have one more task ahead them; determining a recommended sentence.

On Friday, the jury handed down a unanimous guilty verdict for first degree murder.

The jury took an hour and a half to deliberate. That was the same amount of time Merlino spent on the stand.

Merlino is facing between 20 years and life behind bars.

He was found guilty for charges stemming from the death of his estranged wife, Ellie Tran on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

News 3 will be in the courtroom and will provide updates on air and online as soon as jury decides on a sentence.

