Jury begins deliberations in case against Virginia Beach man accused of injecting wife with cyanide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Joseph Merlino is the man accused of injecting his estranged wife with cyanide on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

His fate is now in the hands of a jury.

The commonwealth and defense rested their case around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. The jury began their deliberations around 4:18 p.m. They are expected to continue doing so until 5 p.m.

Merlino is pleading not guilty to the murder charges he faces. In jail last week, Merlino told News 3 he is innocent but would not elaborate further on the case.

Merlino has been on a hunger strike in the Virginia Beach City Jail in April 16.

News 3 will be in the courtroom and will provide updates on when the jury reaches a verdict as soon as they become available.

