MTV resumes ‘Catfish’ production after Nev Schulman cleared of sexual misconduct allegations

After allegations of sexual misconduct against host Nev Schulman halted production on the popular reality TV show “Catfish” last month, MTV has resumed filming, the network announced Monday.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the network has cleared Schulman, who is also an executive producer on the show, after an investigation found the allegations were “not credible and without merit.”

In May, CBS News reported that a woman who appeared as a contestant on the show in 2015 posted two videos on her YouTube channel in which she said she was harassed by the show’s “main person.” She did not identify Schulman by name; instead, she used the pseudonym “Jack.”

In the videos, titled “The TRUTH about the show,” Morgan said that “Jack” “propositioned her several times, asked her if she was really a lesbian and told her he had a large penis.”

“Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment,” MTV said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Monday.

Schulman thanked fans for their support after the result of the investigation.

Appreciate the support from you and so many others. Excited to get back to work! https://t.co/i8ZTJBI4yF — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) June 22, 2018

Schulman has hosted “Catfish” alongside Max Joseph since the show premiered in 2012. News 3 has gone behind the scenes during the production of episodes that were filmed in Hampton Roads.

