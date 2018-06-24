Scope to host Hampton Roads Pride’s 7th annual Pride Block Party

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Pride‘s Pride Block Party is celebrating its seventh birthday this year, and everyone’s invited.

As part of its Pride Month celebrations, the organization is hosting its “seven minutes in heaven”-themed event at the Norfolk Scope Arena June 29 from 7 p.m. to midnight. All ages are welcome to attend.

This year’s block party will feature live art and music, including a drag show, dancing and a DJ. There will also be beer, wine and craft cocktails available for those 21 and older.

Tickets are $12 if purchased before June 25 and $15 if purchased after, and tickets will be available for purchase the day of the event. All proceeds go towards supporting Hampton Roads Pride.

For more information on the Pride Block Party, you can visit the event’s Facebook page here.