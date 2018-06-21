Hampton Roads Pride 2018 brings a series of special events

HAMPTON ROADS – Hampton Roads Pride is back and this year residents are in for many days of special events.

The events celebrate the Hampton Roads LGBT and allied communities. The goal is to promote inclusion, dignity and equality of all people, the event site said.

Celebrations will be held from June 21 – 30 in different parts of Hampton Roads.

Here is a list of scheduled events:

Chrysler Kickoff: June 21, 6 – 9 p.m. @ Chrysler Museum of Art

Drag Brunch: June 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. @ Croc’s 19th Street Bistro

Beach Beats: June 25, 6 – 9 p.m. @ Smartmouth Brewery (Virginia Beach)

Interfaith Celebration: June 26, 7 p.m. @ New Life Metropolitan Community Church

Pride 30: June 27, 4 – 6 p.m. @ Virginia Air & Space Museum

Pride on the Peninsula: June 27, 6 – 8 p.m. @ Carousel Park (Downtown Hampton)

Crafty Queens: June 27, 6 – 8 p.m. @ O’Connor Brewing Company

7th Annual Block Party: June 29, 7 p.m. – Midnight @ Norfolk Scope Arena

Boat Parade: June 30, 12 p.m. @ Norfolk Waterfront

PrideFest: June 30, Noon – 7 p.m. @ Town Point Park

PrideFest features recording artist and actor Jussie Smollett this year along with the Hampton Roads Pride Mass Choir, 4-star Edition Navy Band, Hampton Roads own Black Sheep, The Rich Kids, and Miss Understood.

The Pride Boat Parade is the nation’s only event of its kind! There will also be non-profit and informational vendors and local food and drink.

