Freebies and deals for the first day of summer

Thursday is the first day of summer and the longest day of the year!

Not only can people get excited about summer starting but you can also enjoy some deals and freebies to celebrate.

USA Today put together a list of goodies you can enjoy June 21.

Bojangles’ is offering a 32-ounce cup of their famous iced tea for $1 at participating locations

Carrabba’s Italian Grill said now through July 1 you get a free order or lasagna when you order off the “Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow” menu

Cinnabon is offering a free 10-ounce cold brew iced coffee (vanilla or cinnamon roll flavored) with a purchase of any baked good

Dairy Queen is giving away a free small Blizzard at participating locations when you download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account

Dunkin’ Donuts participating locations are giving away free 3.5-ounce samples of their new Frozen Lemonade from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. while supplies last

Edible Arrangements has 16-ounce smoothies for 99 cents

Jamba Juice is allowing you to upsize any medium smoothie to a large for no additional charge through June 28

Rita’s Italian Ice is offering $2 regular rize Italian ices and gelatis are $3 all day

Smoothie King says if you text SIP to 91681 Thursday you will get a buy-one-get-one coupon to use on June 21

Starbucks has happy hour starting at 3 p.m. Thursday for rewards members

Wawa has Hoagifest now through August 5 meaning discounted hoagies

