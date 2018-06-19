Tips for getting your home ready for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. - Thursday is the first official day of summer and before you make all your fun plans, don't forget to do a few things around the house as well.

Land and Coates says when it comes to your lawn mower- a mulching mower acts like a natural fertilizer and will replenish nutrients in your soil.

They also say it’s important to do most of your yard work in the early morning or late afternoon.

Trying to do your yard work during the hottest part of the day won't just put stress on you, but your yard as well.

“Watering it during the middle of the day or even in the afternoon will stress your yard also. You'll also use a lot of water to evaporation. So, it's a good idea to water heavily in the morning,” said President of Land & Coates Barden Winstead.

A few other tips for a beautiful yard all summer, cut your grass a little higher than your normal and alternate your mowing patterns to avoid putting extra stress on your yard.

We visited One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. They have a store in Virginia Beach but serve the entire Hampton Roads area. The company gave us a few tips on the best way to prep your home for summer.

When it comes to being comfortable, everyone’s nightmare is their air conditioning going out. So to prevent a loss in AC, check to see when the last time you had the entire system cleaned out by a professional.

If you're up-to-date on a cleaning, some things you can do yourself include clearing off any bushes or extra debris outside of your AC system. You also want to check the filter to make sure it's not clogged with dust and dirt.

"Something as simple as a dirty air filter on a hot day can make your house ten degrees hotter than it normally would just from having reduced air flow," Tim Birkholz said.

Your air conditioning is also working overtime in the summer so to make sure your electricity bill doesn't spike, and invest in some fans to help keep your home cool.