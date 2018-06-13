Busch Gardens looks to expand Ireland area, height approved for new attraction

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch gardens could be getting a new attraction after a height limitation waiver was approved.

The James City County Board of Supervisors recently approved an Ireland expansion to allow the proposed construction of a new attraction.

Although there aren’t many details released about the attraction yet, a 115 foot height maximum was approved.

A map of the park with the proposed attraction shows that it will be near the Griffon.

A Busch Gardens representative told News 3, “While we can’t provide any details at this time, we can tell you that we’re always looking to add exciting new elements to the guest experience here at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.”

Another addition has been enjoyed as the 2018 season opened with the addition of the Battle of Eire. It is a new virtual reality ride using headsets and a state-of-the-art motion simulator located in the Ireland section of the park.

News 3 will follow developments with this attraction and we will bring you updates as we learn them!

