Busch Gardens season begins with new attractions and excitement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens is opening the season with new attractions and excitement.

One of the most notable additions, the ‘Battle of Eire’, a new virtual reality ride using headsets and a state-of-the-art motion simulator located in the Ireland section of the park.

For spring break, the park will be open every day from 10am to 10pm. After that, the park will go back to Spring hours until it opens for good at the end of May.

Until March 31st, you can buy an unlimited membership pass for $180.