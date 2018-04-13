Blue Bell’s Suffolk distribution facility now open

SUFFOLK, Va. - Hampton Roads now has a slice - or scoop - of Texas.

Blue Bell Creameries' new distribution center in Suffolk's Northgate Commerce Park opened Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

The 14,000-square foot facility includes a cold storage space with loading docks, fleet parking and administrative offices and will serve cities within a 70-mile radius.

“We have been following Blue Bell’s progress and are excited to see this project commence,” Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson said last year. “The continued focus to create a permanent facility in Suffolk reflects Blue Bell’s faith in our community.  We look forward to future milestones."

Blue Bell said it will hire up to 20 employees to operate the facility and distribute its products.

