Tracking the NFL’s free agent frenzy

NORFOLK, Va. – Happy New Year, NFL! The new league year begins Thursday at 4pm. With the 2017 salary cap increasing roughly $12 million from 2016 to $167 million, the league’s 32 teams have money to burn.

Prior to the start of the free agent signing window, the Redskins locked-up tight end Vernon Davis with a new three year contract.

However, as one of Kirk Cousins’ favorite targets returns to D.C., Washington loses another. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, receiver Pierre Garcon will sign with the 49ers.

When Pierre Garcon finalizes deal with 49ers, as expected, league sources believe he will make $16 million in first year. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 8, 2017

San Francisco has long been rumored as a destination for Cousins, despite the ‘Skins using the exclusive franchise tag on him last month. The reason the 49ers are linked to Captain Kirk is because Kyle Shanahan, the Redskins former offensive coordinator, is the new head coach in San Francisco.

The likelihood of Washington trading Cousins (due to the exclusive franchise tag, he can’t negotiate with another team) prior to the 2017 season decreased when the 49ers agreed to a two-year contract with free agent quarterback Brian Hoyer.

It’s a 2-year deal for #49ers and QB Brian Hoyer. Fair to say, this makes it unlikely they bring in Kirk Cousins in a trade with #Redskins — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

There were no trade talks b/n WSH and SF and likelihood of Cousins trade was always low, but Hoyer signing effectively totally scuttles it.. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 8, 2017

'I think Kirk Cousins will be the 49ers quarterback in 2018, almost certainly' … and says it could still happen in '17. – @MikeSilver — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) March 8, 2017

Another possibility is that Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DeSean Jackson headed to the Bucs today barring any unforeseen snags as has been reported. Skins hoped to make him think twice this AM — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2017

If Jackson leaves the Redskins, they face losing their top two wide receivers to free agency.

One player who will NOT be hitting the open market in free agency? Hampton native Tyrod Taylor. Just seven months after agreeing to a new contract with Buffalo, the former Hokies standout restructures his deal to remain with the Bills.

McDermott on Tyrod Taylor: "It's a credit to Tyrod. We've been in touch since my first day on the job. He's been first class the whole way." pic.twitter.com/MTsBc1HccU — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 8, 2017

In other QB news, albeit an expected development, Tony Romo will be released by the Cowboys Thursday when the new league year begins.

To echo what @SlaterNFL is reporting on #Cowboys QB Tony Romo: The team has told him he’ll be released tomorrow. Alert: #Broncos & #Texans — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

Cowboys fans thinking about Tony Romo wearing another uniform pic.twitter.com/e9wULWhSNK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 8, 2017

The 49ers have added a few former Redskins to their stable, but they’ve moved on from safety Antoine Bethea. The Newport News native has quickly found a new home in Arizona though, as he and the Cardinals have agreed to a three-year deal.