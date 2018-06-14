Happy birthday to the U.S. Army and 100th anniversary to Fort Eustis!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Thursday is the U.S. Army's 243rd birthday!

A celebration is happening at Fort Eustis in Newport News Thursday morning.

Fort Eustis also has some celebrating to do as the instillation is turning 100!

News 3's Brhneanna Berry is there celebrating with Soldiers.

Three events will also take place in July at Fort Eustis for the community to take part in which include an open house, live MMA fight and a concert featuring singer Daughtry.

