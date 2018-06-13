Woman arrested after road rage incident at Newport News daycare

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News have charged a 29-year-old woman on multiple charges following a road rage incident at a daycare.

According to officials, on Tuesday, Marya Pearson was arrested for an incident where she allegedly rammed a 33-year-old woman’s car and caused other damage to her vehicle.

The incident supposedly happened with another female parent involving an incident involving their children at the daycare.

Pearson, who tried to gain access to the victim’s SUV, removed the rear windshield wipers to the vehicle and started damaging the same vehicle with the wipers. She then also got back in her vehicle and rammed the victim’s SUV on the side.

Their was a six year girl in the victim’s car during this incident.

No injuries were reported.

Pearson was subsequently arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding X2, Child Abuse/Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Intentional Damage.