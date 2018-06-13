Portsmouth house fire leaves two dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Fire Department is currently on scene of a house fire in the 2000 block of Atlanta Avenue where two people have died.

Dispatchers first received the call around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters say one man and one woman are dead. No word on how many people were in the home at the time of the fire.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Battalion Chief on scene says this is an active residential fire.

A firefighter has been treated for minor injuries.

News 3's Brian Hill is on scene with more information to come.

Stay with News 3 as more details become available.