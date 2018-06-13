Experience the excitement of special operations with Patriotic Excursions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- Patriotic Excursions puts you in the seats of authentic U.S. Navy combat vessels that have been defending freedom and protecting America.

Patriotic Excursions captains are former or active members of the military, as well as local public safety members.

Take a sea tour aboard an authentic U.S. Navy RIB of Dam Neck Naval Base and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

You can witness merchant and naval maritime traffic, as well as live military aviation, all while enjoying an intimate view of local wildlife.

Patriotic Excursions vessels are recently-decommissioned seven-meter RIBs (rigid inflatable boats) from the Atlantic and Pacific fleets.

These vessels were used to support surface warfare and special operations activities in the Middle East and the greater Pacific Theater areas.

You and your family can climb aboard The Patriot, ‘Merica' or The Merrimack.

To learn more about Patriotic Excursions or to schedule a sea tour click here.