CVS Health to launch Virginia expansion of its medication disposal program

RICHMOND, Va. – In an attempt to address and prevent opioid abuse, CVS Health is expanding its safe medication disposal partnership with local law enforcement in Virginia on Thursday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

The expansion will allow the public to bring unused medication to select CVS Pharmacy locations for disposal, and will be launched at the Richmond-area CVS on Midlothian Turnpike, where speakers will include Attorney General Mark Herring.

CVS Health reports that the existing partnership has already collected more than 155 metric tons of medication, and that proper disposal of unwanted medication helps combat opioid abuse and addiction.