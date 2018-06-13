Chesapeake Police need help to find suspect wanted for burglary, assault

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police need your help to find a suspect wanted for burglary and malicious wounding.

They’re looking for Stanley Ray Walton, 31.

According to police, he forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman inside, cutting her face.

His last known address is on Wool Ave. in Portsmouth.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.